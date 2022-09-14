dfd

Arguably the most anticipated show of New York Fashion Week when the schedule first came out belonged to Fendi, who announced a surprise 25th anniversary show for its iconic Baguette bag. Among those who flew in for the occasion was Beverly Hills resident Christine Chiu, avid haute couture collector and star of Netflix's hit show Bling Empire. Chiu was one of many Fendi VIP guests who attended the show at Hammerstein Ballroom, which unveiled collabs with Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. Here, Chiu shares her photo diary from the special day.

Photo: Ally Gille

During Fashion Week, chicken and waffles are replaced with poached eggs and fruit.

