Getting Christian Dior Ready With Madeleine White

Paris Fashion Week kicked off this week with its first full day of shows yesterday, including Christian Dior. For Fall 2024, Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by Miss Dior, a more affordable line introduced in 1967 to appeal to younger customers in an effort to dress all women around the world.

One of these very fashionable woman today is Madeleine White, who's known for her fun TikTok and Instagram content experimenting with outfits for her millions of followers.

For Christian Dior's Fall 2024 show, White documented her experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, for a Dior day in Paris.

Good morning — it’s Dior day! I started glam at around 11 a.m.