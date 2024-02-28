Getting Christian Dior Ready With Madeleine White
Paris Fashion Week kicked off this week with its first full day of shows yesterday, including Christian Dior. For Fall 2024, Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by Miss Dior, a more affordable line introduced in 1967 to appeal to younger customers in an effort to dress all women around the world.
One of these very fashionable woman today is Madeleine White, who's known for her fun TikTok and Instagram content experimenting with outfits for her millions of followers.
For Christian Dior's Fall 2024 show, White documented her experience for PAPER in an exclusive photo diary. Click through the gallery, below, for a Dior day in Paris.
Photography: Anna Muradas and Madeleine White
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Sex & Dating
Holly Madison Centers Herself
Story by Shelby Sells / Photography by Walker Bunting / Styling by Danyul Brown / Hair by Amber Duarte / Makeup by Jaime Diaz
Story by Shelby Sells / Photography by Walker Bunting / Styling by Danyul Brown / Hair by Amber Duarte / Makeup by Jaime Diaz
15 February
Fashion
Long Live Betsey Johnson
Story by Liana Satenstein / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Styling by Katie Qian / Hair by Ted Gibson / Makeup by Kristin Gallegos
Story by Liana Satenstein / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Styling by Katie Qian / Hair by Ted Gibson / Makeup by Kristin Gallegos
13 February
Fashion
Anna Sui Has the Answers
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Hair by Steven M. Fernandes / Makeup by Ayako
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by Ryan Duffin / Hair by Steven M. Fernandes / Makeup by Ayako
13 February
Fashion
MSCHF's Global Supply Chain Bag Spotted at NYFW
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Quacey Bull
Story by Joan Summers / Photography by Quacey Bull
12 February