Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome New Baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a new addition to their family.

According to People, the 43-year-old Grammy winner announced the exciting news during a private concert on Friday, January 13, saying that they had welcomed a "little baby this morning."

"What a blessed day," Legend reportedly added, before saying that he still felt "energized," despite not getting "a lot of sleep" after spending a long night in the hospital and waiting for the 37-year-old supermodel to give birth.

The new baby's name has yet to be revealed, though we do know the couple already share 4-year-old Miles Theodore and 6-year-old Luna Simone. That said, they were also previously expecting a third child, who they named Jack, prior to Teigen experiencing a devastating miscarriage back in October 2020.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post announcing her latest pregnancy this past August.

"1 billion [in-vitro fertilization] shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," as the cookbook author continued, even though she went on to talk about how she was still trying to cope with the traumatic effects of her pregnancy loss.

"But then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves," Teigen said before concluding, "But so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

So naturally, a source told People that the pair were absolutely over the moon in a follow-up report, saying that "they both really wanted to add another baby to the family."

"It's been a long road," the insider said while confirming that "Chrissy and the baby are doing well."

They added, "It's such an amazing way for them to start the new year."

