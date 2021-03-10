Chloë Sevigny has a surprise: She married!

On Tuesday, the model and OG It girl took to Instagram to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with art dealer Sinisa Mackovic.

Related | Chloë Sevigny Is Pregnant With the Next Downtown Legend

"Married on a Monday March 9th 2020," Sevigny captioned a photo of them at City Hall in New York City, in which she wears a wedding veil and black dress while Mackovic dons a suit. "Happy one year anniversary my love."

Sevigny and Mackovic have been in a relationship for almost two years and welcomed their son Vanja on May 2, 2020 — just two months after their nupitals.

Congratulations to the happy couple! See Sevigny's post for yourself, below.