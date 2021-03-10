Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Politics
Black Lives Matter
SHOP

Chloë Sevigny has a surprise: She married!

On Tuesday, the model and OG It girl took to Instagram to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary with art dealer Sinisa Mackovic.

Related | Chloë Sevigny Is Pregnant With the Next Downtown Legend

"Married on a Monday March 9th 2020," Sevigny captioned a photo of them at City Hall in New York City, in which she wears a wedding veil and black dress while Mackovic dons a suit. "Happy one year anniversary my love."

Sevigny and Mackovic have been in a relationship for almost two years and welcomed their son Vanja on May 2, 2020 — just two months after their nupitals.

Congratulations to the happy couple! See Sevigny's post for yourself, below.

Photo via Getty

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
You May Also Like