As far as TikTok food trends go, casual caviar snacks — think caviar on Doritos — may be the most luxurious yet. After all, this is the app that also gave us such viral dishes as struggle quarantine meals and the infamous, mysterious "pink sauce."

As Eater reports, Tiktok's love affair with the salty fish eggs all started in November 2022 when a user named Danielle Matzon (@dzaslavsky) uploaded a video showing one of her go-to bites: caviar atop a slab of Fitness Bread smeared with butter. The video instantly went viral, and has since garnered over 8.4 million views and 500,000 likes.

@dzaslavsky Caviar & Fitness Bread #caviar #fitnessbread #markyscaviar

Following the positive reception of that first video, Matzon, whose family happens to own the brand Marky's Caviar, posted subsequent videos featuring the delicacy on a variety of creative vehicles including a tuna sandwich, cucumbers, and even crème fraîche and Doritos.

@dzaslavsky Celebrating 200k with @Doritos & @markyscaviar 🫶🏼 #caviar #markyscaviar

Since then, Matzon has become known as a sort of ambassador for caviar, inspiring numerous others to hop on the trend, and enjoy a little luxury — just because. This notably include Bethenny Frankel, who shared her own more affordable version using salmon roe, or ikura, on potato chips.

@bethennyfrankel Affordable caviar deep dive… #affordablesnacks #affordablecaviar #salmonroe #caviar #caviarseries #caviarsnacks #affordablefood #luxuryfoodonabudget #bethennyreviews #bethennymademetryit #bethennymademebuyit #popchips #cremefraiche #salmon #sourcream #creamcheese #viralsnack #viralsnacks #viralfood #tiktoksnacks #tiktokmademetryit #tiktokmademe #tiktokmademedoit #tiktoksnack #viraltiktoksnacks #snacktok #appetizeridea #appetizerideas #caviarrusse #cheapcaviar

Admittedly, caviar isn't cheap — especially if your family doesn't own a caviar brand. Kaluga Amber, which Matzon recommends in some of her videos, will set you back roughly $70. At Whole Foods, you can get a domestic caviar for about $41 per ounce.

But if there's one thing to take away from Matzon's videos, it's that caviar doesn't have to be reserved for a pretentious setting or even a special occasion. It's a simple luxury that can be enjoyed with your favorite snack food as an act of self-care.