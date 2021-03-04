We may be getting a show about "Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein very soon.

According to a new report from Page Six, the Manhattan socialite, who became a '90s tabloid fixture for her cat-like plastic surgery, is apparently in talks to produce a docuseries about her life.

And as Wildenstein's publicist Brandon Cohen explained to publication, that means touching on her past — which includes her highly publicized divorce from billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein — as well as her current relationship with fiancé Lloyd Klein, a fashion designer she's dated for almost 17 years.

"She now really wants to talk about her life, what drove her, how she built a business with her fiancé in the craziness of their life together in New York," Cohen said.

You can read Page Six's full report, here.