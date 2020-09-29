Cardi B's "WAP" is continuing its quest for world domination. The rapper, whose platinum-selling song with Megan Thee Stallion has been 2020's summer anthem, just filed trademarks for "WAP" to become a lifestyle empire.

Related | Bring a Bucket and a Mop for These Wet Ass Raincoats

For those who want to quench their thirst with extra "WAP," Cardi is evidently making the brand drinkable. Additional trademarks for mineral water, soft drinks, sports drinks, juice, beer and liquor were arranged as well. Prepare for "WAP" to fill your grocery stores and fridges.

This latest chapter in the WAP saga proves that nobody is raking as hard as Cardi B (we stan a businesswoman!). And for fans that prefer traditional musician merch, don't fret — she also filed for posters and stickers. Long live WAP.