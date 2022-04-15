Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their baby boy.

Back in September, the superstar couple announced the birth of their second child together with a sweet hospital pic. And while they told People that they were "overjoyed" and excited they were to "introduce him to his other siblings," Cardi and Offset never got around to mentioning his name — until now, that is.

After more than seven months, Offset took to Instagram on Thursday to upload a precious bath time photo with their son's unique name in the caption.

"WAVE SET CEPHUS," he wrote, alongside the snap, in which an adorable Wave can also be seen wearing plenty of ice.

Meanwhile, Cardi took to her own account to share two more photos of him, which she simply captioned with a dinosaur, wave and teddy bear emoji. And, obviously, Wave looks absolutely adorable in the post, decked out in head-to-toe blue, with a beanie, fur jacket and another big chain for an extremely icy look.

So why did they decide to wait until now? Well, it seems as if they didn't really have a choice, seeing as how the whole family is on the cover of of Essence's 52nd anniversary issue "highlighting the profound endurance of love," per a tweet by the publication. And even better? Essence is also promising plenty of gorgeous family portraits, so we'll definitely be seeing a lot more of little baby Wave!

New Cover Alert: ESSENCE reveals its 52nd anniversary issue highlighting the profound endurance of love, featuring global icons, @iamcardib and @offsetyrn's, first official family portraits with the exclusive reveal of their youngest son, Wave! #ESSENCE ✨ pic.twitter.com/bCY6uCNdab — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 14, 2022

Not only that, but the cover will also feature Cardi and Offset's 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, as well as Offset's three other children — 12-year-old Jordan Cephus and 7-year-olds Kalea Marie Cephus and Kody Cephus — from previous relationships. Needless to say, we can't wait to see the story when the issue hits stands next month.

Check out both of the posts below.