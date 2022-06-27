Looks like Bey's "BREAK MY SOUL" is about to have some competition for song of the summer since Cardi B announced on Sunday night that her new single "Hot Shit" comes out this Friday, July 1. (Not to mention the additional "surprise" that's being revealed tonight at 8:00 PM.)

During last night’s BET Awards, Cardi B took to Instagram and Twitter to tease the song produced by Tay Keith, with second announcement to come. Since the rapper is set to drop a new album in 2022, fans speculate she will be sharing a release date or album title (fingers crossed for both?). Others believe the surprise could be a feature on “Hot Shit.” With just a 15-second look at the single, featuring Cardi quite literally standing above the rest, the internet is already buzzing with anticipation.

Cardi has been keeping busy in recent years with hit songs and features following 2018's massive Invasion of Privacy, which won a Grammy and BET award. Since her latest single “Up” in 2021, she has been featured on songs with Kay Flock, Summer Walker, Lizzo, Normani and Migos. Then of course there's 2020's masterpiece, “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As fans prepare for Friday, Cardi B maintains mystery with her latest tweet. Today, she posted, “Sooooo I got some really really bad news :/” just one hour after mentioning the surprise in another tweet. Though tonight’s announcement may have taken a turn for the worse, we’ll be tuning in at 8:00 PM to find out. She does love to troll us, after all.