Cardi B and Fashion Nova Are Giving Away $1,000 Every Hour

"I've been getting a lot of DMs from people in need," Cardi B begins her latest Instagram video announcing that she's going to be giving back to her fans in a big way. Alongside Fashion Nova, the rapper is going to be donating $1,000 every hour for 42 days — and that's a direct deposit, Bardi Gang.

It's no secret that Cardi has been outraged over the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States and the various failures of the US government to properly care for its most at-risk inhabitants. From flawed testing procedures and availability to skewed resources based on class and income, the artist has tackled nearly every issue and been outspoken about her feelings on the urgent need for wealth redistribution.

Now, she's taking matters into her own hands alongside Fashion Nova Cares. Cardi directed those most in-need of the $1,000 payments to a form on Fashion Nova's website and advised those applying to keep their Instagram pages public. "I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages," she added in the caption of the video, giving scammers a warning against testing the mogul's dedication to the cause.

Those wishing to be one of the lucky recipients of the donations should visit fashionnova.com/cares to share their story and more information.