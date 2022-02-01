Cara Delevingne is making her intentions clear.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the model and actress opened up about turning 30 later this year and how it's affected her thoughts on motherhood and parenting, which is a journey she's excited to embark upon during this new stage of her life.

"I want to have babies," Delevingne said, before explaining that she's even begun "manifesting" it. And how exactly is she doing this? By already shopping for her future baby, apparently.

"I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist. Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart," she said, revealing that she ended up buying "these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them" on a recent shopping trip.

Granted, Delevingne also clarified that she's not ready for kids just yet, even though she previously told The Times that while she loves her job, one of her "biggest heartbreaks is missing out on special occasions with my family" due to her busy schedule, which is especially true when it comes to her sister Chloe's kids.

''I find it very hard," she said at the time. "Not getting to be the auntie I wish I could be."

That said, Delevingne — who identifies as pansexual — went on to say that's it's been "nice" to be single after having "back-to-back relationships," which includes her two-year-long romance with actress Ashley Benson and musician Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent. However, she also talked about grappling with her sexuality during a time when there were very few visible LGBTQ+ role models and how difficult that was for her.

"I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I’d had someone," she said, before adding, "The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it."

Read the entire Harper's Bazaar piece here.