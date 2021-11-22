Following her recent breakup, Camila Cabello has decided to shake things up a bit with her look. On Saturday, she debuted new hair with photos posted to Instagram.

In the pics, the singer was in a glam look featuring mint green locks that matched her outfit and her manicure. She wrote, "I clean up ok." Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos also documented the monochrome beauty and fashion moment with a boomerang, captioned, "CA MINT A."

There's no telling whether the change is actually permanent, but the Cabello's certainly feeling it.

​Just last week, the 24-year-old and her "Señorita" collaborator Shawn Mendes announced that they were splitting after two years as a couple. They both posted coordinated messages saying, "We've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." They continued, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."