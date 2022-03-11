BTS fans found a clever way to show their support at .
On Thursday night, the K-pop superstars performed their first live concert since the onset of the pandemic at Seoul Olympic Stadium. However, the more than 15,000 fans in attendance weren't allowed to engage with the music by "cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up" due to government COVID-19 protocols, per a statement from Big Hit Entertainment.
Even so, ARMY was still able to applaud the boys' performance by using light up "clappers" handed out prior to the show. But while the experience wasn't exactly the same, the Mirror reported that fans seemed to embrace the quirky method of applause by clapping together during songs and, of course, at the end of every track. And to help them out, BTS even provided little on-screen heart graphics to indicate when they should clap along.
Granted, the clappers will probably be back for the band's two upcoming South Korean shows. And though it's unclear whether Big Hit will continue with the clappers once BTS start performing concerts in other countries, we think it could still be a cute piece of merch for fans across the globe.
Watch the clappers in action below.
karmys worked so hard, the sound of the clappers, the unity, the wave, everything was just perfect. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3qdzbd3AgM— BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) March 10, 2022
Photo via Getty / Christopher Polk
Samuel L. Jackson Wants That Cussing Crown
There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.
The Buzz Bingo study of "Profanity in Film" made headlines back in 2020, when it was revealed that the record for the most "fucks" said onscreen didn't go to Jackson, but to Jonah Hill for The Wolf of Wall Street. Worse still, Jackson ultimately came in third behind Hill's co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, on that list.
However, as far as Jackson is concerned, “that’s some bullshit." Promoting his upcoming lead role in AppleTV+'s newThe Last Days of Ptolemy Grey miniseries, the actor vented about the gross injustice to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Jonah Hill. Really?” he exclaimed. “And then Leo. Jonah Hill, then Leo. I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted.”
Jackson and Fallon went on to contemplate the criteria the researchers must have used to get their final "fuck" tally and whether or not that included certain qualifiers or variations on the swear word factored into the count. They both agreed that if it had, Jackson would take the top spot hands down. (Either way, Samuel L. Jackson will always be number fucking one in our hearts.)
Check out Jackson's full Tonight Show interview for more expletive discourse and internet rumor anecdotes below.
Photo via Getty/ Todd Owyoung/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank
Grimes and Elon Musk Have a Secret Second Child
There's a lot to take in with this new Grimes Vanity Fair cover story. Most notably, Elon Musk and Grimes are now a family of four, having welcomed a brand new baby girl this past December.
In what appears to have been an incredibly bizarre exchange during the interview, the big baby reveal only came after the reporter heard wailing from an upstairs room. The singer had no choice but to go public having previously told the interviewer that her first child, X Æ A-XII, was away with Musk.
“She’s a little colicky, too,” Grimes explains, giving reason for the baby's tears.
So why did Grimes choose to keep the kid a secret? “I don’t know,” she admitted when probed. “I don’t know what I was thinking.”
Thank you so much. @Vanity Fair for putting me on the cover!!!! @DevinGordonX (Thread-ish) 🧝🏻♀️🧬🪐 pic.twitter.com/AMrbBTOKCR
— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (⌛️,⏳) ᚷᚱᛁᛗᛖᛋ (@Grimezsz) March 10, 2022
Unable to avoid the topic much longer, Grimes shared that they had daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, “Y” for short, through a surrogate this winter when the on-again-off-again couple must've briefly gotten back together.
Musk and Grimes first split up back in September after three years together. In a statement, Musk said of the breakup at the time, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.” Grimes echoed these sentiments in an interview, saying, "We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”
But it looks like things have changed since that conversation came out. Grimes just recently replied under her own Twitter thread of her Vanity Fair cover story with news that they’ve broken up yet again.
"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” she wrote.
Safe to say the updated Facebook relationship status would read "It's Complicated," but who among us doesn't have their fair share of romantic troubles. Best wishes to Grimes and Musk on their new, very modern family.
Photo via Getty/Jason Kempin
Aspiring Influencers Chase Their Dreams on 'North of the 10'
If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past few years, it’s that social media can turn you from a nobody to somebody overnight. The only thing is that it isn’t always easy to keep up the momentum and leverage it into even more viral moments, especially if you don’t understand that the secret is to remain authentic. But if someone does get this, it’s the five aspiring influencers chasing their dreams at "Vision Central” within BET+'s new dramatic comedy currently streaming, North of the 10.
Following the story of model Cam Weston (Don Benjamin) and his best friends — who are also pursuing their own careers as an actor, chef, dancer and gamer — North of the 10 starts out in their “rundown” and “roach-infested” one bedroom in the South Side of Chicago. Struggling to build up their own followings, the quintet finally catch a lucky break after one of their Vines goes viral and continue to rack up views through relatable videos documenting their deep friendship.
However, things get a little complicated after Cam falls in love with Nefertari, who comes from a wealthy family from the United Arab Emirates, especially since she believes he’s actually a famous supermodel. But what does that also mean for Cam’s friend group?
A heartfelt buddy comedy about five very different friends trying to make it, North of the 10 is a hangout movie about creativity, hustling, staying true to oneself and lifting each other up. And in this vein, the film also keeps this spirit of authenticity alive by featuring real-life influencers Wes Armstrong, DeStorm Power, Matt Rife and Tosin Morohunfola. So you know it’ll be the real deal.
LimeWire Is Coming Back as NFT Marketplace
In a blast from our not so distant digital past, the infamous peer-to-peer file-sharing service, LimeWire, is ready to make a comeback and yes, they too are getting in on the NFT bandwagon.
After being forced to shut down in 2010 following a four-year legal battle with the federal government over mass copyright infringement, LimeWire is looking to put their sordid past behind them and relaunch as a marketplace for digital collectibles. No longer will the platform be known for low quality mp3 rips of "Numb" by Linkin Park that served as Patient Zero for all of the viruses that bricked your parents' computer but instead will focus on “music-related assets” like pre-release recordings, unreleased demos, artwork, live content and virtual merch.
Having restructured with a new team and transferred the service's intellectual property to brothers-slash-co-CEOs Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, the new LimeWire hopes to capitalize on all of the Y2K nostalgia the brand name carries with it, while steering clear of some of its more infamous connotations. “After about 12 years of the platform being down,” Paul Zehetmayr tells Bloomberg, “all the controversy that might have been in the past with the music industry has turned into nostalgia.”
As a part of their efforts to atone for the sins of company's past, LimeWire is planning to give other streaming services a run for their money by offering musical artists a 90% share of the revenue with plans to attract one million users over the course of the platform's first year. Management for Wu-Tang Clan and H.E.R. have also signed on to be a part of LimeWire's advisory board as the company looks to launch their digital marketplace in May of this year.
But, while LimeWire may be looking to put as much distance between them and their pirating past as possible, their pivot towards NFTs does come with its own set of controversies. From the market's gender gap to the frequently downplayed environmental impact the minting process takes, NFTs are not without their own sins. Looking to get out ahead of the impending cryptocurrency regulations in Europe and the US, the CEOs have put strict anti-money laundering measures in place.
We're back. Join the waitlist and our community.\n\nTelegram: https://t.me/limewire\u00a0\nDiscord: https://discord.com/invite/limewire\u00a0\n\nWaitlist:https://limewire.com/waitlist— LimeWire (@LimeWire) 1646817945
Photo via LimeWire
