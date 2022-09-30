As if there was ever any doubt, Bree Runway is back to reassure us that she is in fact, "THAT GIRL."

Kicking off a new era for the pop artist, Bree's latest offering sees the rising superstar in top form. Serving up editorial looks and dishing out blisteringly fast bars, "THAT GIRL" is a full on "stomp for the gods" banger straddling the line between the chicness of Fashion Week and the cool edge of an underground warehouse rave. Featuring production from PC Music producer EASYFUN, the track is an energetic explosion of ballroom beats and screeching synths somewhat evocative of the same dark ultra-polished clubscape of Charli XCX and SOPHIE's cult hit "Trophy."

“I’ve been on a mini hiatus and there’s no better way to remind you that I’m THAT GIRL," Bree says of the track. "This song automatically makes me feel like the main character in the middle of a sweaty club, and I’m just oozing sex, glamour and confidence whilst everybody watches. It’s my everyday reminder of how fabulous I am, and it’s your new everyday reminder too - you’re automatically a 10 if you: turn this on, fuck with it, press play and feel liberated, pumped up, and free.”

Somewhat reminiscent of her earlier material, the track is a testament to Bree's taste, creativity and effortlessly chill attitude. In all fairness, Bree Runway has every right to feel like "THAT GIRL" given her meteoric rise. Having just made the rounds at New York Fashion Week where she was clocked hanging with Doja Cat and Lil Nas X, Bree is in good company with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, PinkPantheress and Cardi B as well as having collaborations with Lady Gaga and Missy Elliot already under her belt. With more music on the way, things can only go up for Bree from here.

Check out what all the hype is about and watch Bree Runway's official music video for "THAT GIRL" below.