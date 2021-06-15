Fresh off his second season as a cast member with Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang is ready for a vacation.

Self-care is all about mowing your lawn and laying in kiddie pools, something Yang has mastered the art of as the face of Bonobos' "Extra Summer" Campaign. Alongside actor Matt Rogers, the comedian is serving domestic realness with a twinge of optimism, turning looks while holding gardening shears.

Inspired by last summers' lack of adventures amid the pandemic, Bonobo's tropical selection of button-down shirts, tailored slacks, and patterned swim trunks steal the show. A parrot-decorated light sweater paired with light grey pinstripe shorts is the perfect tacky tourist chic ensemble.

We're living vicariously through the Las Culturistas co-stars as they lounge around being extra AF on slip 'n slides and white sand beaches in the label's summer collection. Throw out your stretch band sweatpants you bought last April – Nature is healing.