A few weeks ago, Hugo Boss dropped two splashy campaigns as part of its rebranding efforts, one for Boss (Millennial-leaning) and one for Hugo (the Gen Z crowd). Their logos also got a new, more modern look.

According to the company, the two campaigns garnered 1.9 billion impressions and 75 million engagements in one day across social media. It was by far their biggest digital initiative yet.

For its Boss brand, the company enlisted a mix of athletes, models and singers to star in that campaign (Hailey Bieber, Future, tennis star Matteo Berrettini), which they dubbed "Be Your Own Boss." Some of them were also in Dubai desert this week in what was the company's first huge activation since the rebranding began.

Alton Mason

Berrettini, as well as TikTok megstar Khaby Lame and German runner Alica Schmidt were there to celebrate the brand's video reveal of its see-now-buy-now Boss Spring 2022 collection. The film, which was also shot in the desert, featured the aforementioned names as well as Precious Lee, Teyana Taylor and Lucien Laviscount.

"I am wearing Boss," said an elated Laviscount at the party. "For me, it’s all about being comfortable. It’s silky, it feels nice and fresh. It’s oversized, it has this kind of swagger with it. It feels like camel, good camel. It might be suede. It’s my skin tone, so it fits and it matches. I’m just here for it all."

The event was packed with influencers, TikTok stars and many of the brand's campaign and video talents. Ashley Park, Laviscount's co-star in Emily in Paris, was also among the guests. "He’s one of my best friends, and we haven’t got to see each other since the show came out," she said. "Our birthdays are a couple days apart, we were just connected at the hip. We were supposed to have a premiere in Paris, and it was canceled because of omicron, so we just haven’t been able to see each other."

Elsewhere, guests like Naomi Watanabe and Wisdom Kaye took in fire show performances, camels and hot air balloons printed with the bold BOSS logo. Almost everyone wore BOSS. Against the sand dunes, the brand's new collection (camel, black and white are its signature colors) complemented the earthy surroundings and camp settings in Dubai's Desert Conservation Reserve. See, below, for the Spring 2022 unveiling.