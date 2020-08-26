Deep house duo Blue Hawaii is bringing us a little dose of dance-floor escapism with the brand new visualizer for their song, "Feelin.'"

Written while on tour last year, Blue Hawaii found that crowds responded "best to no frills, fun and straightforward grooves with a nice loud vocal on top." And with that in mind, they wrote "Feelin'" — a lush, dynamic song featuring soaring vocals atop a classic house beat paired with "the added flair of live saxophone and loose drum programming."

But more than just being a crowd-pleaser of a track, the song was also created in the hopes of making you feel as if you were at one of their shows. And so, much like other tracks from their Under 1 House mixtape, "Feelin'" engenders a much-missed feeling of togetherness in these strange and unprecedented times — to euphoria-inducing results.

So if you're in need of a little mid-week pick-me-up, make sure to watch the visualizer for "Feelin'," below.

Blue Hawaii - Feelin' (Official Visualizer) From Blue Hawaii's "Under 1 House" Listen/Order here: https://smarturl.it/n9gcft Video by Alex Cowan House animation by Jordan Minkoff Follow Blue Hawaii at....