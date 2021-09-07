Celebrities everywhere are responding to Texas' restrictive new abortion laws and Billie Eilish has become the latest to voice her disappointment with the state.

Eilish, who spoke up about anti-abortion laws back in 2019 took to her Instagram story and laid how she felt out plainly: "I'm so fucking tired," she said, before adding, "Makes me sick how many men say nothing when it comes to women's rights."

The Happier Than Ever singer also reposted an image with a message for all the guys in the know about Texas' new laws. It read, "If you and your 'homies' or bros' aren't talking about the abortion laws in Texas, chances are you're part of a problem."

Recently, Texas' legislation, Senate Bill 8, went into effect, prohibiting abortion for a fetus once cardiac activity is able to be detected — which, generally, happens around six weeks. Most women aren't even aware that they are pregnant by this time

Even further, Senate Bill 8 has zero exceptions for rape and incest victims, and encourages citizens to sue abortion providers.

This law is devastating for pregnant women seeking an abortion. According to the New York Times, there are seven million women of age that this will impact, making it more difficult to get the procedure. Also, 70% of abortions in Texas in 2019 were provided for women of color.

Abortion providers within the state of Texas have also estimated that 85% of women seeking abortions would be denied the procedure under this new law because they are at least six weeks pregnant.

Texas has now become the state with the most restrictive abortion law. Other states like Kentucky, Georgia and Ohio have passed similar "heartbeat" laws, but they haven't been implemented because of legal challenges.

Eilish is the latest artist to speak up about this law. Both Jack Antonoff and Lucy Dacus recently announced that they'll donate the proceeds from upcoming Texas shows to different funds for abortion.

Maggie Rogers also recently spoke out against the bill. "This law incentivizes members of the public to sue anyone who helps a patient get an abortion in TX after 6 wks," she wrote on Twitter. "There are no exemptions for rape and incest. and they won't stop there. the battle for reproductive health & rights is happening now."