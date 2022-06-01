Billie Eilish and her boyfriend are no more.

On Tuesday, 30-year-old actor Matthew Tyler Vorce took to his Instagram Story to confirm the breakup rumors and refute any allegations of stepping out on the 20-year-old hitmaker, writing that "nobody cheated on anyone."

“Relationships end. Simple as that," he said. "Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

In a follow-up post, Vorce then went on to address the Eilish fans swarming his social media accounts and leaving a near-endless stream of negative comments, telling them that "the fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do."

“Live your own life,” he concluded.

Eilish and Vorce were first romantically linked last April after they were spotted getting pretty close during a quick coffee break in Santa Barbara, California. However, online chatter surrounding a potential split started to pop up shortly after their one-year anniversary, which appears to be what Vorce is referring to in his posts.

Other than this latest statement, the exes chose to keep their relationship away from the cameras, with Eilish telling radio host Roman Kemp that she wasn't interested in letting people into her love life.

"Even [in the relationships] that I’ve had — with the tiny amount that I’ve let the world see — I regret,” as she explained back in September. “I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it’s like ‘What if it goes bad?'”

Not only that, but the Grammy winner also told Rolling Stone last June that she was "thriving" after breaking up with ex Brandon Adams following her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tour, adding that she "felt exactly like who I was."

"Everything around me was exactly how it was supposed to be. I felt like I was getting better," Eilish said. "I felt happier than ever."

Eilish has yet to publicly comment on the split.