Billie Eilish has a message for the people making fun of her slime green hair.

Despite rocking her neon roots since last year, the Grammy winner apparently saw a few negative comments about her signature look recently. And though we're not sure who would be hating on such an iconic look, in true Billie fashion, she decided to shut down the critics in a new PSA video post — and honestly, her response is hilarious.

"Fuck you guys," she began with a laugh on her Instagram Story. "Stop making fun of me, my god! I'm fucking making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

However, Billie didn't stop there, as she also went on to reveal that she's going to change up her look after her Apple+ documentary comes out this coming February.

"It'll be the end of an era. Ima give you a new era," Billie teased, before explaining that she has "announcements to make" and "some shit to put out."

She concluded: "Anyway, leave me alone. Let me live with my fucking hair that I've had for way too long, okay? Shut the fuck up."

Watch her video for yourself, below.

PSA: Stop making fun of Billie Eilish’s hair or she’s not putting her album out pic.twitter.com/o94UYzhB2F — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) December 22, 2020