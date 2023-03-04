Billie Eilish Deletes All Social Media Apps From Her Phone

Billie Eilish’s name might be everywhere online, but the Grammy award-winning singer revealed that she is off the grid.

In a new episode of Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Eilish disclosed details about the “crazy reality” that she lives in and how being the subject of constant scrutiny and criticism has driven her away from consuming content on social media.

The 21-year-old singer, who has recently been receiving online backlash in response to her decision to enter a relationship with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford despite their twenty-year age gap, emitted an audible groan when O’Brien brought up the subject of the internet and revealed that she doesn’t “look at it anymore” and has “deleted it all off [her] phone.”

However, this was not an easy task, with Eilish describing it as a “huge deal” for her. “Being like a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet… those are my people,” Eilish explained, “I was one of them. I was one of those people on the internet.”

“But suddenly I’m doing what I’ve always done and looking at the internet because I am an internet person… and slowly the videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are, like, about me. I'm like, 'Ew! Stinky! I don't like that,’” Eilish said.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer went on to describe a time she came across a “very serious video” of someone calling her a horrible person and how people on the internet propagate “these definitive statements that they know are right,” even though none of them really know her at all.

Even the “small white lies that go over everybody’s heads but everyone believes” seem to confuse Eilish and make her question how “gullible” the internet makes people — even her.

“Anything I read on the internet I believe,” Eilish confessed. “And I know for a fact that that’s stupid and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof that it’s not all true… almost none of it’s true!”

“Why would you even need to lie about that? It’s just very strange,” Eilish added.