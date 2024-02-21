Bhad Bhabie's Baby Boom

Bhad Bhabie has been through it. We all remember where we were when the Florida teen, whose real name Danielle Bregoli, completely took over the public consciousness after her 2016 appearance on the Dr. Philepisode “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime.” Her face and catchphrases, became a zeitgeist-y symbol of teen rebellion, but with that immediate fame came a dark underbelly of destruction and trauma. It’s easy to forget that she was just a kid.

Now, at 20 years old, Bregoli is having a kid of her own. And she’s glowing. Becoming a mom seems to be a full-circle moment for the music, TV and OnlyFans superstar whose initial rise to fame was so interlinked to this toxic relationship with her own mother. Since the Dr. Phil dust settled, Bregoli has revealed a slew of shocking information about a years-long string of manipulative behavior by her mom.

Bregoli says she maintains a communicative and healthy relationship with her mother, and that her pregnancy has only added more of a newfound maturity to her personality. PAPER sat down with Bhad Bhabie to discuss her impending motherhood, plans for being a parent and possible return to music.

(On Le Vaughn) Pants: EZR, Boots: Neil Barrett, Jacket: Chrome Hearts

Your baby shower looked lit. What was your favorite part? It really was. I had no real idea what I was walking into. I just told the event planner what I wanted. So when I walked in, I was completely in awe of everything. And having all my people together, friends and family that flew in from all over to be there, meant a lot. What makes you most excited to be a mom? To start my own little family and make new memories together. I feel very ready to be a mom.

Are there any rituals or traditions that you did as a kid that you’re planning on keeping when you have your own baby? I’m so excited to do all of the little “mom and daughter” things together. I can’t wait to dress her up, take her shopping, spend 1-on-1 time and travel all over. Just the simple things. What are you into right now? Any music, TV shows, podcasts, that have gotten you through the pregnancy process? Just did Griselda, that was pretty good. Also a lot of Young Sheldon.

(On Danielle) Dress: SRVC, Jewelry: Chanel (On Le Vaughn) Jacket and jewelry: Chrome Hearts

What’s will be the first song you play for your baby? I been playing a lot of SZA already for her, but I think it might be “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé. I can’t not sing that out loud. As a mom, what do you think is will be your greatest strength? Really building a strong relationship with my daughter. Having that real close mother and daughter bond/friendship.

(On Le Vaughn) Top: Delos, Pants: Marine Serre, Boots; Chrome Hearts (On Danielle) Dress and shoes: Gucci

For those who are stans of you and your music, what do you wanna tell them about a potential new era? I miss performing and a lot about making music, but there's a lot I don't miss as well, if that makes sense. I can't say new music will be coming or not, you'll just have to stay tuned. Also, I'm in my first movie, it's a comedy called Drugstore June. It comes out February 23. I really enjoyed working on this film and I'm looking forward to seeing what other opportunities come up for me in film and TV.

Dress and shoes: Gucci