As you've probably heard by now, Beyoncé gifted us with a next-level remix of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" yesterday. And while fans may have initially been fixated on the TikTok dances and her OnlyFans nod, they're now speculating that Bey also hit back at plastic surgery rumors via the track.
For a little context though, rumors about Beyoncé potentially getting her butt done began circulating earlier this year after the star posted a set of promotional photos for her Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration. From tweets calling out the supposed hypocrisy of the BeyHive to people saying they know a "[Brazilian butt lift] bum when I see it" — as well as a fair amount of defenders pointing out that she's had kids — there was no shortage of discussion on the topic.
That said, as BuzzFeed reports, it now appears as if many of these same fans believe that Beyoncé took a moment on the remix to refute said gossip. And the lyrics in questions?
"Big B and that B stand for bands / If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here's your chance," she rapped, before adding, "Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game / Ivy Park on my frame / If you don't jump to put jeans on, baby, you don't feel my pain."
Beyoncé herself has yet to confirm any of the speculation. But, in the meantime, you can take a look at what the BeyHive is saying, below.
