Beyoncé is paying tribute to one of her biggest fans with a moving video, posted on the home page of her website on Saturday.

Lyric Chanel was a Houston-born 13-year-old girl who loved to dance, and was a loyal member of the Beyhive. She battled brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma for years, and her family documented her journey on social media where she gained a massive following. On Friday, Lyric passed away.

Beyoncé's tribute video shows videos and photos remembering Lyric, showing her at her happiest, dancing and smiling. The singer sang an acapella medley of her hits "Brown Skin Girl," "Halo" and "Love on Top." And in "Love on Top," she specifically changes the lyrics to sing Lyric's name. At the end of the video, Bey signs off saying, "I love you with all of my heart."

The singer's first interaction with Lyric was back in September, after seeing her throwback video singing "Love on Top" as a preschooler. Beyoncé sent her some flowers.