Queen Bey is now officially the Queen of TikTok, too. Beyoncé debuted her first video on the app today — a preview of what's to come from the icon.

After joining TikTok back in December, Beyoncé's account was officially brought out of hibernation and, as a result, so were we. Featuring Cardi B and dozens of credited creators, the minute-long video is an ode to “Break My Soul,” her latest single that first set off the hive with its June 21 release. Appropriately, Zachary Campbell opens the compilation of dance and reaction videos, set to the ‘90s house-inspired song, with the announcement “Beyoncé is back.”

For fans that were shocked to see themselves in Beyoncé’s first TikTok, Queen Bey left a message. In the caption, she wrote, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL”

The love for “Break My Soul” is clear in the charts too, as Billboard reported a new milestone for Beyoncé when the song reached No. 7 on the Hot 100. Ahead of her upcoming album, Renaissance, which will drop on July 29, the success of “Break My Soul” makes Beyoncé the first woman to achieve 20 Top 10 hits as a soloist, while simultaneously having 10 Top 10s in a group. As the only artist to have all of her first six studio albums reach the top of the charts, Renaissance is likely to live up to its immense hype.

For both “Break My Soul” and her forthcoming album, Beyoncé opted to incite panic on social media. Teasing the announcement of her seventh solo album, Queen Bey ominously took down her profile photos on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube before dropping Renaissance’s release date almost a week later. Adding to the over 70,000 videos made with the “Break My Soul” sound is just Beyonce’s latest stunt on socials.

Though we’ll take what we can get from Beyonce’s Tiktok era, we’re crossing our fingers for a new music video the next time she shows up on our FYP.