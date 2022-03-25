"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most stylish parties and events of the month. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see what was on every fashion person's social calendar this season.
76 Wooster St in SoHo was the place to be Thursday night as the fashion and nightlife crowds gathered to celebrate Christian Cowan's first-ever retail location, which he opened in partnership with Smashbox Cosmetics and Square. The two-level space, complete with power pink floors and racks filled with the designer's signature party frocks, was packed with guests like SNL's Heidi Gardner, drag stars Aquaria and CT Hedden, model Teddy Quinlivan, downtown It-girl Linux, rapper Dave East and Housewives star Leah McSweeney.
It's easy to see why shoe lovers are obsessed with Mach & Mach of late. The Georgian label's sparkly crystal-encrusted bow heels make the ultimate fashion statement, as the many women who wore them to the brand's cocktail party at Nordstrom's NYC flagship can attest.
Hosts Joan Smalls and Rickie De Sole (Nordstrom's new Women's Designer Fashion & Editorial Director) were on hand to celebrate Mach & Mach's Y2K fantasy-themed pop-up on the ground floor — the first time a US department store carries their full assortment of ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and jewelry.
Guests including the brand's sister co-founders Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili, Nicky Hilton, Rocky Barnes, Jessica Joffe and Tina Leung all mingled in the store's 2nd floor WOLF restaurant while sipping on pink cosmos and nibbling on cotton candy.
On Wednesday evening, Saks Fifth Avenue hosted an intimate cocktail reception at L'Avenue at Saks to celebrate the graduating class of New Wave, an emerging designer accelerator program kicked off in April 2021. The inaugural group of brands included Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Ashya, A.W.A.K.E. Mode, BruceGlen, Busayo, Kimberly Goldson, LaQuan Smith and Reese Cooper.
The year-long program gives participating designers access to mentorship and entrepreneurial workshops, and each brand had the opportunity to receive a $10,000 grant to support their business operations and growth. Saks will launch the second year of its program next month with another group of designers.