"The Scene" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most stylish parties and events of the month. From fancy galas to intimate dinners, we've curated the most exclusive and special gatherings in New York, LA and beyond. Scroll through, below, to see what was on every fashion person's social calendar this season.

Christian Cowan's First-Ever Flagship Store Photos via BFA

76 Wooster St in SoHo was the place to be Thursday night as the fashion and nightlife crowds gathered to celebrate Christian Cowan's first-ever retail location, which he opened in partnership with Smashbox Cosmetics and Square. The two-level space, complete with power pink floors and racks filled with the designer's signature party frocks, was packed with guests like SNL's Heidi Gardner, drag stars Aquaria and CT Hedden, model Teddy Quinlivan, downtown It-girl Linux, rapper Dave East and Housewives star Leah McSweeney.

Nordstrom Celebrates Mach & Mach's Y2K Fantasy-Themed Pop-Up Joan Smalls, Rickie de Sole (Photos via Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com)

It's easy to see why shoe lovers are obsessed with Mach & Mach of late. The Georgian label's sparkly crystal-encrusted bow heels make the ultimate fashion statement, as the many women who wore them to the brand's cocktail party at Nordstrom's NYC flagship can attest. Hosts Joan Smalls and Rickie De Sole (Nordstrom's new Women's Designer Fashion & Editorial Director) were on hand to celebrate Mach & Mach's Y2K fantasy-themed pop-up on the ground floor — the first time a US department store carries their full assortment of ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and jewelry. Guests including the brand's sister co-founders Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili, Nicky Hilton, Rocky Barnes, Jessica Joffe and Tina Leung all mingled in the store's 2nd floor WOLF restaurant while sipping on pink cosmos and nibbling on cotton candy.

Saks Toasts Graduating Designers of "New Wave" Program Shelly Powell, Alejandra Alonso Rojas (Photography: Virginie Carolina/ Courtesy of Saks)