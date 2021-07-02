Bebe Rexha is over all the invasive questions.

Earlier this week, the musician uploaded a TikTok of herself looking absolutely stunning in a blue lingerie set. That said, it wasn't meant to be a thirst trap. Rather, Rexha used the video — aptly soundtracked by Nicki Minaj's "Good Form" — to share an important message about thoroughly embracing your body at whatever weight you may be.

"How much do you think I weigh?," the on-screen text read as Rexha modeled the look. "No one's business."

Not only that, but the star went on to add that it didn't matter because she was "a bad bitch no matter what my weight" (facts). And just hammer her point home, Rexha ended the clip by urging fans to "normalize 165 lbs." True queen shit.

Granted, this isn't the first time Rexha's showed us that she could care less about any negativity surrounding her weight, as she's previously posted unedited photos of her stretch marks and bikini snaps. And let's not forget the time she also shut down the trolls calling her "tubby" by tweeting, "I don't give a two shits about what people think about my weight."

"I care about what I think about my weight," she added. "The hate you breed that stems from insecurity don't look pretty on you."

Check out Rexha's latest TikTok for yourself, below.