The UFO truther community just gained a major new ally in the form of former President Barack Obama, who just confirmed that "footage and records" of unidentified flying objects do in fact exist.

This latest confirmation from the highest possible government official comes in the wake of new photos and video of a UFO captured by the US Navy in 2019 that emerged last month. The Pentagon also confirmed the legitimacy of these "unidentified aerial phenomenon" after determining that they didn't reveal any "sensitive capabilities or systems" or details related to ongoing investigations but declined to comment at length about the content of the footage.

Responding to the number of credible witness statements covered in a recent 60 Minutes report examining the government's recent disclosures surrounding UFOs, Obama told CBS, "What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there's footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don't know exactly what they are, we can't explain how they moved, their trajectory."

Obama went on to add, "They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so, you know I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is. But I have nothing to report to you today."

