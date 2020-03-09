Have you listened to YHLQMDLG yet? Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 today, Bad Bunny's third studio (and second solo) album just made history, becoming the highest-charting Spanish-language album ever.

Moving 179,000 units, YHLQMDLG displaced the previously tied crown-holders: Shakira's Fijación Oral, Vol I and rock band Maná's Amar Es Combatir, which each hit No. 4 in 2005 and 2006 respectively.

Of course, Bad Bunny also bested himself: his debut album X100PRE peaked at No. 11, while his and J Balvin's collaborative album OASIS hit No. 9 (all three of his albums topped the Latin albums chart).

While Lil Baby's My Turn still locked down No. 1, Bad Bunny's record is consistent with moment: listeners are more open-minded than ever, genre's irrelevant and the charts are anyone's for the taking.

"Today will be a good day" is all Bad Bunny had to say, after retweeting the news.