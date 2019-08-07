The Pornhub awards are the new Coachella, maybe? Last year Kanye West performed at and curated the annual ceremony, and 2019's headliner has just been announced as PAPER fave Bad Bunny. Porn industry legend Asa Akira will host the event, taking place in LA on October 11.

There are likely more announcements to come: a press release from Pornhub promises that the night will include "several" musical performances. Fingers crossed for Rosalía! Kanye West won't be there this time around, but his longtime collaborator Willo Perron will serve as creative director instead. Basically anything could happen — last year West even debuted a new song and music video. Due to our collective insatiable horniness, Pornhub obviously has plenty of budget to play with.

There's also the actual awards bit. The two biggest categories are Most Popular Female Pornstar and Most Popular Male Pornstar, which were awarded to Riley Reid and Jordi El Niño Polla in 2018. Young M.A won the Pornhub Visionary Award for her debut adult film The Gift.

"Last year, we made history and we're building on that momentum," said Pornhub vice-president Corey Price in the release. "No other awards show has ever even attempted to do what we do." The ambition! The vision! I love porn.