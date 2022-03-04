Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are holding a fundraiser to support Ukraine in their time of need.

As Kunis’ home country, it’s no surprise that this continued attack on Ukraine is particularly painful for her. In a post shared to Instagram, the couple announced their GoFundMe that will benefit Ukrainian refugees right now.

In their message to stand with Ukraine, they wrote, "While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts."

They added that these donations will go to Flexport.org and Airbnb, which are both currently using every effort to help people in Ukraine. Flexport is sending relief supplies to refugees, while Airbnb is providing places for refugees to stay until they’re safe. “Standing with Ukraine means supporting Ukrainians,” they wrote in closing.

Not only are they raising money, though, and using their platform to elevate the message of helping Ukraine, but they’ve also committed to donating $3 million of their own money for the cause. Their overall goal on GoFundMe is $30 million, with a promise to match $3 million.

In the video, Kunis talks about being born in Ukraine before moving to the United States as a child. "I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American,” she said. "A proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

The call for action comes mere days after Russia initially invaded Ukraine. After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his own troops to be “peacekeepers” in the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the violence escalated and shows no sign of slowing down. Fighting has swept through Ukraine, killing hundreds, though the exact figures remain undetermined, according to The New York Times. Ukrainians are fleeing the country to find safety, which is what Kutcher and Kunis' fundraiser will assist with.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here to help those in need in Ukraine and stay up to date on what’s happening with ongoing coverage by correspondents on the ground.