Ashley Tisdale is ready to revive some of her most iconic looks.

Anybody who grew up on a steady diet of Disney Channel shows and DCOM productions can tell you that the High School Musical alum was a trailblazing fashion starletfashion starlet during the early aughts, showing up to premieres and events in some of the era's hottest trends. Whether it be knit caps, a generous sprinkle of sequins or pushing the limits of layering, Tisdale was an undeniable trendsetter and style inspiration to us all.

Sadly though, these daredevil looks eventually cycled out of public consciousness and the pages of Teen Vogue, meaning that a whole new generation of fans were unable to appreciate some of Tisdale's best looks. But given the recent resurgence of aughts fashion, we're hoping to get an Ashley Tisdale fashion retrospective sooner rather than later — and it seems like the star herself is completely onboard.

As you probably know by now, the 2022 Met Gala took place on Monday and served as an opportunity for celebrities to show off some of their most opulent looks in accordance with the 18th century-inspired "Gilded Glamour" theme. Notably absent though was none other than Tisdale, who used the snub as an opportunity to joke about what she'd wear to fashion's biggest night, which apparently would be some of her amazing old outfits.

"If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks," the star jokingly tweeted alongside some of her favorite fits, including the pink feather boa and Hello Kitty sleep mask look she brought to the Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement premiere in 2004.

If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks… pic.twitter.com/y6ZFT9OBSG — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) May 2, 2022

Needless to say, Twitter loved the idea and begged for someone to "make that happen," or at least make next year's theme "'2000s ashley tisdale red carpet fashion.'" And there were also plenty of other suggestions for Tisdale, with fans also digging into her sartorial archive to find some of her best rhinestone-studded outfits and Claire's-esque accessories for her Met Gala debut.

somone make that happen please pic.twitter.com/QaiNoWtW6Q — Jenn🖤🧷- EL DAY (@jennipoochie) May 2, 2022

“2000s ashley tisdale red carpet fashion” should be the theme next year — kindred (@haleyobsession) May 2, 2022

This outfit would eat pic.twitter.com/QlslBhr4ZD — Masi 🏳️‍🌈 (@kweenmasi) May 2, 2022

EAT ITTTT these were a serve too love pic.twitter.com/5wiwdUw6oB — andy (@yummybussy) May 2, 2022

No word yet on what Anna Wintour thinks, but until Sharpay scores an invite, you can check out all of the looks from this year's Met Gala here.