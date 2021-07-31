TikTok Star Anthony Barajas Dies at 19

TikTok creator Anthony Barajas died early on Saturday after getting hit at a movie theater shooting.

The 19-year-old TikToker and his reported date, college student Rylee Goodrich, 18, went to a showing of The Forever Purge on Monday evening at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings in Corona, California. The two were shot there, but details are a bit hazy, as one of the employees told CBS LA that "no one apparently heard the gunshot."

Both of the teens were found after the movie as the staff was doing cleanup. Goodrich died from her injuries at the scene of the crime, while Barajas was brought to the hospital and put on life support after he was critically injured with a shot to the head. Friends even supported a GoFundMe created for him and his family. But ultimately, five days after he was admitted, he passed away.

Police have arrested a suspect named Joseph Jimenez. Authorities found a weapon matching the one used in the shooting at the 20-year-old's home. They still don't know the motive for the attack and are saying that based on statements from witnesses, it appears to have been unprovoked.

Jimenez has been booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery, and is being held on a $2 million bail. Following Barajas' death, the Corona Police Department said it's working on charging Jimenez with an additional count of first-degree murder.

"We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends," the department said in a statement.