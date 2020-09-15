Matthew M Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM is loved for its hardware. The brand's use of its now signature rollercoaster buckle that adorns everything from bracelets to bucket hats originally put it on the map, and now have made their accessories an absolute must-have. Alyx is even credited with being one of the early champions of chest rigs and harnesses before other interpretations started popping up on runways and red carpet stars like Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan.

But for Alyx's latest take on the harness, Williams is getting back to the accessory's BDSM roots. Sporting a more classic look that would be right at home in a leather bar or hanging on the walls of a sex dungeon, the black leather harness features adjustable belt-buckle straps and nylon webbing in the middle that allow it to stretch. Finished with silver O-rings and a respectable amount of studs, it wouldn't be Alyx without the laser-etched rollercoaster buckle at its center to tie the whole thing together.

The leather harness, which has already sold out online, sets you back $611, so it might not be for the casual kinkster. But if your passion for fashion spills over into the bedroom, you need not look any further. The only question that remains is whether or not Anna Wintour already has pre-ordered hers yet?