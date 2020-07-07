Altuzarra 's First Hamptons Store Hits Close to Home

At a time when many brands in the US are keeping stores closed or shuttering them altogether, actually opening up a new store suddenly seems like a radical thought. Which is partly why, for Joseph Altuzarra, having this opportunity holds special significance at this point in his life.

"I'm thrilled to be opening a store in East Hampton this week," he says. "The Hamptons is a place I particularly cherish, because it is, in a lot of ways, where I feel the most at home."

For the New York-based designer and knitter, who has a home in nearby Water Mill where he spent quarantine with his husband and 7-month-old daughter, this project has been one of his most personal yet.

Altuzarra, who's known for rocking custom leather pants like no other designer (he's seemingly added leather shorts to the mix), has already had quite the past few months. After reaching new households by starring in Amazon's Making the Cut series, he has since launched a home decor collection with Etsy and made his first foray into childrenswear with Maisonette.

As for his new Hamptons store, it helps that the city's reopening plans have been going smoothly and that COVID-19 cases have continued to decline. Nearby shops include Ralph Lauren, Alice + Olivia and Vineyard Vines, as well as local cafes and furniture stores.

"I have fallen in love with the Hamptons' vibrant community and its incredible farm stands, bookstores, restaurants and I am so excited to be opening a store in a place that is so important to me," he adds.

The new store is located at 52 Main Street, and currently houses a selection of pieces from his Spring and Pre-Fall 2020 collections, as well as beach and resort-type styles. His popular Espadrille Tote is also on display and comes in a variety of summer-y colors and materials.