For Joseph Altuzarra, designer and leather pants aficionado, 2020 has been filled with firsts: launching a home collection with Etsy, opening a store in the Hamptons and, of course, serving as a judge on Amazon's Making the Cut.

This Saturday, Altuzarra will tackle yet another first — his namesake brand's premiere digital sample sale.

Like other recent online sample sales held this spring including Alexander Wang, Rachel Comey and 3.1 Phillip Lim, Altuzarra's will source from brand archives. Fans of his tailored dresses, contemporary boho bags, and scrunchie-adorned pumps will be able to score those and more for up to 75% off.

A small sampling of recognizable pieces you can expect to find are the Elvira handkerchief-hem dress from last year's Resort collection, the Hester jacket from Fall 2019 and tassel-adorned crossbodies from his first foray into handbags back in Fall 2015.

Mark your calendars for July 25, when the sale at altuzarraarchive.com begins at 9:00 AM.