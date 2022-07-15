‘90s rage queen anthem “You Oughta Know” has been passed down through generations, now arriving to Gen Z through channels like Bridgerton, Booksmart and Olivia Rodrigo.

If you weren’t aware, the Alanis Morissette track — one of the most iconic breakup songs of all time — is rumored to be about Dave Coulier. That’s right. While Morissette refuses to confirm the identity of Mr. Duplicity, he is widely believed to be none other than Full House’s Uncle Joey. Nearly three decades since the song’s release, he’s still reminding us of the mess he left when he went away.

On Tuesday, Coulier went on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk and told the story of his very first experience with the song:

“I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio and I'm like, ‘Wow this is a really cool hook,’ and then I start hearing the voice, I'm like, ‘Wow, this girl can sing,’ and I had no idea that this was the record,” he said. “And then I was listening to the lyrics going, ‘Ooh, oh no, oh, I can’t be this guy.’”

The actor then bought the record, pulled over and listened to the masterpiece that is Jagged Little Pill in its entirety. He said he heard a lot of “familiar stuff” in it that he and the singer had discussed, which is why he claims the song, something that Morisette herself has questioned.

“I don’t know if you want to take credit for being the person I wrote ‘You Oughta Know’ about,” the singer said in a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen. "I just think if you’re going to take credit for a song about someone being a douche or an asshole, you might not want to say, 'Hey, that’s me!'"

But in his Faction Talk appearance earlier this week, Coulier had nothing but nice things to say about his ex, calling her funny, sweet, intelligent and talented. He also said that they are now on good terms and, to demonstrate the “kind of person [Morissette] is,” the comedian said that she drove from Toronto to Detroit to sing to his sister, who was dying of cancer, in the hospital.

The Full House actor also joked about one of the song's most infamous — and R-rated — lines: “Is she perverted like me?/ Would she go down on you in a theater?” After he was asked what movie the pair had been watching during the events of the lyric, Coulier said, “You know, you do that popcorn cup trick one time and it backfires on you.”