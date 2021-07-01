Another fashion show, another runway where supermodel Adut Akech comes for our necks and steps on our back while we enjoy it. Celebrate it, even. At yesterday's Jacquemus outing, her fierce walk sent the internet into a spiral and single-handedly stole the show.

Arriving in the show's earlier half, the model confidently made her way down the runway in a show-stopping red and pink ensemble with one foot in front of the other, hip swaying down to a science, the moment reminiscent of Naomi Campbell's iconic panther strides throughout her career.

Here's the thing, Adut knows she's that girl, too. Shortly after the show, the model tweeted a video of her appearance at the show.

Jacquemus' models are often as much of the show's centerpiece as the physical garments, applauded for their diversity in race and size for a thoughtful, inclusive casting. A star-studded rotation of the industry's leading It-girls make regular appearances throughout the designer's seasons, whether it be Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, or Imaan Hammam.

Yet again though, fashion's best doll takes the cake. In the wise words of Internet memes, Adut Akech if you're reading this I am free Thursday night and would like to hang out. Please respond to this and then hang out with me on Thursday night when I'm free.

See more reactions from Adut's walk, below.