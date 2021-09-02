ABBA is back! This is not a drill. Today, the Swedish pop icons released the first two songs of its upcoming album: the group's first new project in 40 years. The legendary group, originally formed in 1972, would go on to become one of the most commercially successful acts in this history of pop music.

"I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down" are set to be included on Voyage — a return album that will be accompanied with a concert that their website says is "40 years in the making." The concert itself will take place Spring 2022, kicking off on May 27.

ABBA has been teasing a virtual reality experience since 2016, the same year they briefly reunited to celebrate their 50th anniversary. The ABBA Voyage concert will feature a 10-piece band at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and tbe original band members — Benny Anderson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Kristian Ulvaeus — will all be performing as digital versions of themselves. Their digital personalities can be previewed in the "I Still Have Faith In You" video up above.