White Suits Popped On the VMAs Pink Carpet

Crisp white tailoring made for a pleasant palette cleanser at MTV's 2018 Video Music Awards last night. Though in the minority, these fresh ensembles broke up the statement-making sheer and metallic looks that dominated the pink carpet.

While Blake Lively wore a form-fitting jacket over pleated palazzo trousers by Ralph & Russo, Kylie Jenner went sans pants in trench coat-inspired Tom Ford dress. More tracksuit than Saville Row, rapper DeJ Loaf's ruffle trimmed look by emerging designer Maria Escote was encrusted in crystals and pearls. Pop star Morgan Saint's sheer Peter Do outfit and Colombian singer Maluma's silky double-breasted suit, were minimal, yet eye-catching. Dressed by Turkish designers Raisa & Vanessa, actress and singer Madison Beer opted for a belted silk number embellished in a crystalline fern motif.

Perhaps these breezy looks are tributes to iconic white suits on the red carpet — think Oscars moments like Celine Dion in 1999 and Timothee Chalamet in 2018. But with Labor Day just around the corner, they might be meant to ward off the impending end of summer.

See each star's look, below.