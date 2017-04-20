There's a brand new trailer out for The Beguiled, Sofia Coppola's twisty Civil War revenge tale, and I do declare I'm bald! Starring Nicole Kidman alongside veteran Coppola muses Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, The Beguiled is based on Thomas P. Cullinan's 1966 novel, A Painted Devil about an injured Union soldier that seeks refuge at a Confederate Girls' boarding school. The soldier, played by hot scoundrel Colin Farrell, fills the house with sex vibes and seduces more than one of the women before they all catch wise to his antics. These steel magnolias eventually turn on the soldier in a manner that involves white nighties, poisoned pie, chloroform, rags, and the saw from the smoke house. Drag me to high-necked hell!

Watch this trailer for this tasty Southern gothic hell ride below...