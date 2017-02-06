Just when I thought I was out... they pull me back in. During Super Bowl LI, nestled between some highly suspect Mr. Clean ads, the Stranger Things 2 trailer premiered to the delighted shrieks of Americans everywhere. The gang's all here, the Eggos are all here, the scary men in white suits are all here, the horrifying spider monster is all here. The new season will be released on Halloween, naturally...

Watch the trailer below: