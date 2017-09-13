Your mother and mine, the beautiful, hyper-nostalgic, ever-enigmatic Lana Del Rey, is back with a visual for one of the best songs from her recent album Lust For Life, "White Mustang, and boy, is it as beautiful, hyper-nostalgic and ever-enigmatic as you'd expect.

In the visual Lana dons a long 70s-inspired floral dress, with a thigh-slit of dreams, and proceeds to spurn her lover — a long-haired, leather jacket-wearing rockstar, of course — and take off in (his?) white mustang. The pair share a final, intimate dance before Lana leaves him in her dust, as she should.

Watch our girl below.