Westwood in Wonderland

Entering the event space for the latest Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show was a bit like going down the rabbit hole. A paper wonderland of clouds and structures by designer Gary Card set the literal stage for one of the most eccentric offerings of Paris Fashion Week (even if it was par for the course for the unconventional designer).

Drawing inspiration from auction catalogues and Jessica Fulford-Dobson's photographs of skate girls in Kabul, Westwood's husband and creative director of the collection sent some models down the runway on skateboards and scooters, turned an upside-down chair into a hat, and affixed a tea set to a dress.