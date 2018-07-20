Last November, Victoria Beckham dug through the Reebok archives in Boston to get inspired for her collaboration with the iconic athleticwear brand. Reebok's roots in90s culture inspired the designer (a 90s icon in her own right) to create a basketball themed capsule for the brand which was announced back in April. Launching in just six days, the range of t-shirts, hoodies, and socks are emblazoned with Shaq's Laker's jersey number and the athlete's various accolades.

With Shaq's Basketball Hall of Fame status, NBA All-Star Game awards, record-breaking career points, and more listed on the back of black and white t-shirts and hoodies, Beckham pays tribute to the icon's legacy. O'Neal's famous "dunkman" logo in bright red, black, and white pops against contrasting backgrounds on the casual, unisex pieces, a first foray into genderless, streetwear oriented styles for the British designer.

See our favorite pieces from the collection below:

Image Via Instagram / Product Images Courtesy of Reebok