It looks like bondage is one of the fashion trends making it to our fall/winter 2019 wardrobes. Adam Rippon certainly made a statement on the Oscars red carpet back in March with his fetish-inspired Moschino tux by Jeremy Scott, and most recently Timothée Chalamet had a huge Internet moment when he wore a custom-made Virgil Abloh "hand-embroidered mid-layer garment" to the Golden Globes. Now, Versace debuts their own interpretation of this kinky trend on the Milan Men's Fashion Week runway.

This year's show, of course, includes Versace's signature colorful looks, over-the-top patterns, and complicated multi-colored prints. But the fall/winter lineup also includes a lot of leather, belts, harnesses, and a red and black color scheme. From printed shirts to shoes, the label is giving major BDSM vibes, but adding their own touch with the gold buckles and gold studs as opposed to the Fifty Shades of Grey steely silver.

The brand has found a way to make BDSM look a little less serious and intimidating, and a little more colorful and approachable to the eyes of the mainstream. They turned belts and harnesses into prints on shirts, jackets, and even button-downs. And they've incorporated the edgy studded leather straps in ways that would make sense to most people — for strappy shoes, bags, actual belts, and daring accessories.

Among the models to don this brave new trend in Versace's show is Bella Hadid who wore a stunning head-to-toe sparkle-studded look. This included a belt-strapped bralette, a Y-shaped studded harness, and a cushy strapped and studded puffer jacket.

