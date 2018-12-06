Hip-hop and high fashion's love affair with one another has certainly flourished in the past two decades. Turn on the radio and you'll hear chart topping rappers name dropping brands like there was a fire sale. Look to the various runways of fashion week and you'll often see a Cardi B or Young Thug sitting front row. So it's fitting that some of hip-hop's brightest stars would turn out for the launch of Valentino Men's at Italian fashion house's Rodeo Drive boutique.

Among those in attendance were T.I., Ty Dolla $ign, Brandon P. Campbell, Ne-Yo clad in his trademark red fedora, Charli XCX, and young duo Rae Sremmurd mingling among fashion industry insiders. The new 550-square-foot addition to Valentino's Rodeo boutique is solely devoted to the label's menswear collections, developed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and David Chipperfield Architects.

Flip through our gallery of last night's guests from the launch of Valentino Men's Rodeo Drive below:

Rae Sremmurd