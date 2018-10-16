Following in the footsteps of Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin, and Gigi Hadid before her, actress, singer, and designer, Zendaya, has been announced as the newest brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger.

In addition to fronting their Spring 2019 campaign, Zendaya will also design a limited Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection to be released next February. No stranger to design with her own label, Daya by Zendaya, which offered youthful gender neutral line of garments inspired by her own sleek, personal style. Currently on hold after parting ways with the line's manufacturer after issues with fulfillment, Tommy x Zendaya could be just the right platform to come at the right time. Related | "It's Not Bullshit To Express Yourself in The Way Your Want": Cher and Zendaya in Conversation

"I love to collaborate with people who are passionate about making their dreams a reality and who inspire the next generation to do the same," said Hilfiger in the announcement posted to Instagram. "Zendaya has become a global icon, using fashion to make bold statements while always staying true to herself. Our capsule collection will fuse her eclectic style with the Americana spirit of our brand."

Details as to what that may entail are scant, but going on the announcement imagery alone the capsule appears to play with '60s psychedelia and the signs of the Zodiac as it's primary points of departure. "In our collaborations, we've found that we take as much information, inspiration and direction from the collaborators as possible," said Hilfiger in an interview with WWD. "We really want to infuse the collection with their ideas.

Photo via Instagram