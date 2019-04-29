2019, imma let you finish, but 2009 was the best year of all time. Obama was still president, Taylor was still country, Kanye was still friends with Jay-Z, and Ashton Kutcher was still the most followed person on Twitter. Were we ever so young? Here's what happened this week, 10 years ago.

Music

Hollywood

On April 29, Perez Hilton presumably woke up with a hangover after celebrating his 31st birthday party alongside the Jonas Brothers, Christina Aguilera, Amanda Bynes, Dr. Luke, Kim Kardashian, and... Salman Rushdie? Miley Cyrus was photographed arguing with then-boyfriend Justin Gaston on May 2 — they were set to break up officially in June. Also on May 2, a newly married Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were papped wearing chic swine flu masks at LAX. Flu protection didn't stop them from making out for the cameras. Lindsay Lohan was also spotted, partying alone after announcing her split with Samantha Ronson earlier in the month. Popular movies at the box office were Hannah Montana: The Movie, Fast & Furious, Adventureland, and underrated Zefron career vehicle 17 Again.

Social Media

Susan Boyle was the most viral star of late April and early May 2009, after appearing on an episode of Britain's Got Talent. A YouTube clip of her Les Misérables audition performance received millions of views after being shared by two of Twitter's most influential figures: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, still a couple at the time. #SwineFlu was also trending hard.

TV

On season three of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim contemplated her future with Reggie, Kourtney wised up to Scott's cheating ways, and Khloe started planning a Dash location in New York City. The first season of Jonas, starring the Jonas Brothers, premiered on the Disney Channel on May 2. Izzie continued her cancer treatment on Grey's Anatomy, and Adam Lambert, Danny Gokey, Kris Allen, and Allison Iraheta battled it out on American Idol. On Lost, they were still stuck on the damn island.

Everything Else Obama celebrated the first 100 days of his presidency, the Kickstarter website launched its first-ever campaign, Sweden legalized same sex marriage, and UK troops pulled out of Iraq.

Seriously though, "Boom Boom Pow"? Maybe 2019 is okay after all.