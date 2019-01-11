Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

What even is Taylor Swift's social media strategy these days? She wiped her once famously cat photo-heavy Instagram grid in the lead up to releasing Reputation, then went for an edgy re-brand featuring hissing snakes and gothic fonts. Late last year she got political, urging followers to vote in mid term elections. Recently she's returned to her wholesome roots: hiking in the woods, throwing a twee New Year's Eve party. As of this week, though, the vibe is wine mom.

On Thursday afternoon, Swift posted what I think must be her first drunk social media selfie ever. It features a wine glass, plus two fellow It girls: Larry David's daughter Cazzie David, who dated Pete Davidson right before he got with Ariana and recently scored a book deal, plus a smiling Selena Gomez. Ever the wordsmith, Taylor came up with a catchy caption: 20wineteen.

20wineteen! You can't argue with that. I'm mentally pouring a glass right now.

Gomez is off social media right now, taking a mental health break. But David posted a cute matching selfie on her own account, confirming longtime Swift Squad member Este Haim was also present for wine time. Where was my invite?

Photo via Instagram

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like